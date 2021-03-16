New GAA museum could be in store for Cork city under plans to develop Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A new GAA museum could be in store for Cork city as part of new plans at an early stage proposed by the Cork County GAA Board.

The GAA has asked Cork City Council for written approval to lodge a planning application for development on some lands within the ownership of the council at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Marina Park on the Monahan Road in Ballintemple.

As part of the plans, the GAA is looking to develop 124 parking spaces on lands located at the Blackrock end of the stadium near the entrance to the Atlantic Pond.

These spaces would be used on match days, with coach parking for school and conference groups.

Internal reorganisation and redevelopment of the South Stand to provide for “a new GAA museum/exhibition/ visitor centre” and café also forms part of the plans.

The GAA intends to relocate the gym, currently located on the ground floor, to the first floor at the Blackrock end.

The GAA administration area is to be located at the city end of the first floor and the second floor is to be “enhanced as a conference venue with office hub facilities and break out spaces”.

“Other reorganisation works will allow for a new internal stadium tour route as part of a new tourist attraction,” the GAA states in a description of the proposed works, seen by The Echo.

In the letter to Cork City Council, it states that it is anticipated the visitor centre and museum would add “a tourist destination to the city as well as being important for school tours etc”.

External proposed works to the stadium would see the modification of the existing city end and Blackrock end stadium entrances to include sheltered porches and signage.

The GAA has also proposed revised access and egress arrangements to the stadium.

This would include revised vehicular access to the stadium and its associated parking via the Monahan Road which would “allow for the future closing of the Marina for vehicular access to the stadium”.

“A key part of the proposal is to improve linkages and integration between the stadium and Marina Park and, in this respect, improved pedestrian and cyclist routes are proposed,” the letter to city council states.

The proposed works also include plans to create a new bicycle parking station.

It is understood that the GAA has commenced a consultation process with residents regarding the proposals.