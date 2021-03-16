Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 12:54

Cork TD urges Cork County Council not to waste unique humpback whale opportunity.

The remains of a 9-metre humpback whale which recently washed up dead in Long Island.

CORK TD Christopher O’Sullivan has urged Cork County Council to support the local community of Long Island in salvaging the remains of a 9-metre humpback whale which recently washed up dead in the area.

Deputy O’Sullivan said: “The community has an opportunity to do something very unique. They have shown a willingness to salvage the remains of this humpback whale and put it on display on one of our most stunning West Cork Islands. I am urging Cork County Council to get behind this project,” he said.

The Cork South West TD who is a keen whale watcher said: 

“Humpback whales are now seen on a regular basis off the coast of West Cork."

"A display like the skeleton of a humpback whale would be a great way of telling this story.

“We have seen the success of the Kilbrittain fin whale whose skeletal display has attracted thousands of visitors to the village. 

"This humpback display would be even more unique as the only other display of this type in Ireland is in the National History Museum in Dublin,” he added.

Hometown Heroes: Charity began with dogs for MTU lecturer 

