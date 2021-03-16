Barbers Society of Ireland express disappointment at extreme 'financial difficulties' for their industry

CORK barber Mick Moriarty who recently celebrated 54 years in business as the owner of the Baldy Barber, has along with his colleagues in the Barbers Society of Ireland penned a letter to the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The national Barbers Society of Ireland has expressed their disappointment in the fact they are still unable to reopen under the current Level 5 restrictions, which is creating extreme ‘financial difficulties’ for their industry they said:

“The barbering profession is experiencing extreme financial difficulties. There is a need for more business supports in order to survive. While we have no business income, we continue to face outstanding payments each month such as rent, water rates, accounts, electricity and revenue charges. We need financial support urgently.”

The society has appealed for the Tánaiste’s help with regards to ongoing insurance issues. “The insurance companies are refusing to grant business interruption payments unless we can prove that Covid-19 was present in our salons. In the UK, the government forced the insurance companies to pay out, while some European governments opted to pay 70% while the insurance companies paid 30%.”

They also hope restrictions for their sector can be eased down to Level 4 in the short-term future to enable them to reopen.

“We are hoping to move to Level 4 at the earliest opportunity. We appreciate that all decisions are made for the benefit of the whole population."

"We also have the same concerns. We have always taken very careful precautions to ensure the welfare of our clients and workers.

“The black market trade is booming since lockdown, which is unlikely to cease when restrictions are lifted which represents a huge problem for the industry.

"Customers are also safer in a strictly observed professional setting rather than in private houses. We hope that you will be able to give some consideration to the points we have raised.”