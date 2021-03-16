Owners of car stolen in Togher followed up reports of it being driven around other area of city

The owners of a car stolen in Togher followed the driver to Dillon’s Cross where they confronted him and he abandoned the car.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the owners got information that the car was being driven around that area days after it had been stolen from outside a garage.

The young man who stole it has been jailed for ten months for the crime and banned from driving for eight years by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said that in fairness to the accused man, Darren Coffey, previously of Elm Park, Wilton, Cork, there was no damage to the car and the owners got it back in the condition in which it had been.

The car had been parked outside a garage in the Togher area with a key placed on top of one of the wheels on the afternoon of August 23 2019.

Sgt. Kelleher said the owners went to Brandon Crescent, Dillon’s Cross, where they saw the defendant driving the car and he then abandoned it.

In another crime committed on April 13 2020, gardaí stopped a car to conduct a search when they got a strong smell of cannabis.

Darren Coffey had been seen a short time earlier driving the car dangerously. He was arrested and found to have been driving while under the influence of cannabis.

Sgt. Kelleher said that before these new offences the accused had 114 previous convictions, including eight for driving a stolen car, 12 for dangerous driving and 18 for driving without insurance.

Mr Burke, solicitor, said the 29-year-old took the key which had been on the wheel of the car outside a garage. The solicitor said Coffey was linking in with Arbour House and presently giving clean urines.

“He does want to go into treatment,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Kelleher said, “Unfortunately, he has no respect for rules and the law.”

The judge imposed an overall sentence of ten months and disqualified him from driving for eight years. He noted that it was only when the owners of the stolen car caught up with Darren Coffey that he abandoned it and they got it back.