Man due in court following seizure of drugs and cash

A MAN is due in court this morning following the seizure of drugs and cash in Cork city.

The seizure was made as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city.

Gardaí from the Mayfield Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house on Mahony Square, Blackpool at around 3pm on Saturday.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €15,000 of suspected cocaine and €2,100 in cash.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested this morning, March 16 in relation to the investigation. He was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.