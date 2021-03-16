'Celebrate the sense of being one people, even spread across the globe': Cork priest on Irish people marking St Patrick’s Day

PARISHES across the Diocese of Cork and Ross are making a special effort on St Patrick’s Day to remember and pray for people feeling the loss of family members.

That is according to Fr Tom Hayes, who said that more people will be connected to their parishes for St Patrick’s Day this year than ever before because of technology.

He said: “The majority of parishes are now live streaming their Masses and other services and are connecting with former parishioners across the globe, many of whom like to join their native community for Sunday Mass.

"While parades and social gatherings cannot happen this year, Irish people across the globe can still join in prayer and renew and strengthen the shared gift of faith which St Patrick brought to our shores.

He continued: “St Patrick’s Day looms and people have not been home, promised visits have not been made, family events such as weddings and baptisms have not been held. The Covid-19 pandemic has stretched our connections with people who are far away and even with family members who are close but can’t be visited.”

He concluded: “Still, on St Patrick’s Day, Irish people celebrate our Christian heritage and our sense of being one people even if we are spread across the globe.”

Links to parishes that live stream Mass are on www.corkandross.org