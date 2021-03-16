Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 08:38

Gardaí seize drugs worth almost €8,000 in West Cork

Gardaí seized €7,800 of suspected cannabis in West Cork yesterday. Pic: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí seized €7,800 of suspected cannabis in West Cork yesterday.

At around 6.30pm on March 15, 2021, Gardaí from Bandon, assisted by the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Clonakility town. 

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €500 of suspected cannabis herb.

Shortly after 7pm Gardaí then executed a search warrant at a house in the Enniskeane area. 

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a grow house which was utilising fans, lamps and a timer switch. 

Gardaí seized €7,200 of suspected cannabis plants and €100 of suspected cannabis herb.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

cork garda
