Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 08:01

Mystery still surrounds skeletal remains found near Midleton

Mystery still surrounds skeletal remains found near Midleton

A Garda cordon in place at a crime scene investigation at Shanty Path at Roxborough, near Midleton Co Cork. Human remains were discovered by workmen while clearing an area which is being developed into a greenway. Pic; Larry Cummins

Ann Murphy

GARDAÍ are still trying to identify the remains found near Midleton in January.

A public appeal for information was made two weeks ago about the remains in a bid to identify the woman. 

However, a garda spokesman has told The Echo that there is still a mystery around the skeletal remains.

The remains were found near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km east of Midleton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 5. The discovery was discovered by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

The area next to the proposed Midleton to Youghal greenway at Shanty Bridge near Midleton, Co Cork where Gardaí recovered a near-complete skeleton. Picture Dan Linehan
The area next to the proposed Midleton to Youghal greenway at Shanty Bridge near Midleton, Co Cork where Gardaí recovered a near-complete skeleton. Picture Dan Linehan

A crucifix and other items found close to the remains are believed to have been from a coffin.

The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death. She is believed to have been between 5’ and 5’ 2” in height, with a large frame. She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and she wore dentures.

An item of clothing, 50 inches in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found nearby.

The nightdress discovered at the scene where skeletal remains were found on a section of the proposed Midleton to Youghal Greenway in January
The nightdress discovered at the scene where skeletal remains were found on a section of the proposed Midleton to Youghal Greenway in January

Gardaí say the remains are not connected to any missing persons cases nor was a positive DNA match found.

An examination of the remains has been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital. Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered. 

A forensic anthropologist has been working with investigators.

Read More

'Staying home this St Patrick’s Day is the best thing people can do for their country': Gardaí urge people not to attend parties and protests

More in this section

Cork weather: Here's how the forecast is looking for St Patrick's Day Cork weather: Here's how the forecast is looking for St Patrick's Day
73,000 await hospital appointments across Cork 73,000 await hospital appointments across Cork
Work commences on walk and cycleway upgrade scheme in Cork city Work commences on walk and cycleway upgrade scheme in Cork city
midletoncork garda
'Staying home this St Patrick’s Day is the best thing people can do for their country': Gardaí urge people not to attend parties and protests

'Staying home this St Patrick’s Day is the best thing people can do for their country': Gardaí urge people not to attend parties and protests

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY