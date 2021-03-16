Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 07:00

Cork weather: Here's how the forecast is looking for St Patrick's Day

Cork weather: Here's how the forecast is looking for St Patrick's Day

Cork looks set for a dry and sunny day tomorrow for St Patrick's Day. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Cork looks set for a dry and sunny day tomorrow for St Patrick's Day.

Whilst the traditional parades have been cancelled due to Covid-19, a number of landmarks will be illuminated green to mark the national holiday.

In Cork city, these include Blarney Castle, St Anne’s Shandon, The Shakey Bridge and The Red Abbey.

According to Met Éireann conditions are set to be ideal for those hoping to get some fresh air tomorrow. 

In south Munster, the national forecaster has said temperatures could reach highs of 16 or 17 degrees.

Cloud is expected to spread southwards over Ireland tomorrow night with a few patches of drizzle possible. 

Minimum temperatures will be between 5 to 8 degrees, occurring early in the night.

Conditions in Cork are expected to remain settled for the rest of the week and Met Éireann has also forecast a dry weekend ahead.

"Early indications suggest that high pressure will continue to dominate the weather over Ireland this weekend bringing mostly dry and settled weather conditions," Met Éireann stated. 

