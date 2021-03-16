Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 07:00

Work commences on walk and cycleway upgrade scheme in Cork city

Cork City Council has confirmed that work on the Curraheen Walk and Cycleway Upgrade Scheme has commenced.

Amy Nolan

The upgrade covers the existing path on the section from Curraheen Road Bridge to the Model Farm Road and from Model Farm Road to Carrigrohane Road.

Cork City Council has said the overall aim of the scheme is to upgrade existing facilities "to provide a high quality, attractive off-road transportation and recreational route".

The first phase of the works will be confined to the section from the Model Farm Road to Carrigrohane Road.

The council said the pathway will be kept open to "the greatest possible extent throughout the works" however added that it will be necessary to close sections on "a rolling basis" for the safety of both users and workers. 

Traffic management plans will be established to facilitate the safe movement of construction traffic and pedestrian signage plus information and diversion signage will also be erected.

The pathway will be fully open at weekends.

The project includes the resurfacing of pathway where required and the provision of drainage works at localised problem areas along the paths.

It will also provide CCTV facilities and environmentally sensitive public lighting along the full extent of the pathways.

The scheme will also see the upgrading of the access path to the IDA and the removal of the kissing gate at the Carrigrohane Bridge end.

Cork City Council has said site clearance work will include "trimming vegetation in the vicinity of the proposed lighting and also the removal of some bushes and fallen or dead trees".

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin councillor Henry Cremin welcomed the commencement of the works.

"It’s good to see that when this section is done that they’re going to go from the Model Farm Road then all the way over to Curraheen Road," he said.

"The one thing that’s missing is the connection point between the Model Farm Road walkway and the walkway on the opposite side heading to Curraheen. 

"It's in the pipeline but it’s something that we will be monitoring going forward to make sure that it’s fast-tracked and that a safe crossing is put in."

