Small decrease in number of people in Cork 'staying local'

There’s been a small decrease in the number of people in Cork who are staying local (within 10km of home), according to the latest Staying Local Indicator (SLI) figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The SLI provides daily estimated percentages of county populations that have stayed within 10km of home, averaged over the preceding seven days and is based on statistical analysis of anonymised, aggregated, mobile phone activity records.

The latest data, which relates to the week ending March 5, shows an estimated 63.8 per cent of the population stayed local (within 10km of home) during that week.

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of the population staying local (77.6%) during the week ending March 5, which the CSO says reflects its urbanised nature and access to services compared to other counties.

Fourteen counties showed SLI decreases, indicating that more people moved beyond 10km of home, from the week ending February 26 to the week ending March 5 ranging from 1.8 percentage points (Carlow) to 0.1 percentage points (Offaly).

An estimated 62.7 per cent of people stayed local in Cork on the week ending March 5, down from 63 per cent the previous week, a change of 0.3 percentage points.

Nine counties showed SLI increases, indicating that more people stayed local, from the week ending February 26 to the week ending March 5. ranging from 0.8 percentage points (Leitrim) to 0.1 percentage points (Louth).

There was no change in the weekly figures for three counties.