Man charged with stealing from Cork-based charity

A book of evidence was served on a 31-year-old man on 39 charges of allegedly stealing from the Cork-based animal welfare charity Cat Haven.

Owen Collins of Mountain Barracks, Mitchelstown, County Cork, was served with a book of evidence in the case at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing in a month’s time.

Sgt. Davis said there were 39 charges in the book of evidence.

Most of the charges refer to different dates in 2019 and each charge refers to a sum of money ranging from €10 to €7,500, allegedly stolen from Cat Haven, Hillcrest, Camden Road, Crosshaven, County Cork.

No details were given in court as to the background of the alleged thefts or the defendant’s connection with Cat Haven.