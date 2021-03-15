Reclaim The Streets protest to take place in Cork

A RECLAIM the Streets protest will take place in Cork on Thursday to call for an end to gender-based violence.

The protest is one of five organised across the island by ROSA (for Reproductive rights, against Oppression, Sexism & Austerity) for this week, following the murder of British woman Sarah Everard after she had left a friend’s house in South London. Her body was found last week, almost a week after she went missing.

A serving police officer has been charged with her murder.

On Thursday afternoon, a protest will take place at 4pm on the Grand Parade, while similar events are planned for Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Belfast.

ROSA organisers have asked those attending to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Wear masks & bring posters. People who can’t attend due to travel restrictions can watch online and post solidarity pictures or videos with #ReclaimTheStreets”

It comes as the murder of Sarah Everard has led to a Reclaim the Streets movement online, with Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan calling for internet service providers to be required by law to stop pornography being accessible to children.

He tweeted: “To reduce violence against women & girls we need to stop the online proliferation of porn. ISPs should be required by law to stop porn being accessed by children. The presentation of women as submissive sexual objects threatens their safety.”

However, the director of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre, Mary Crilly, said that violence against women is not a result of pornography, pointing out that online pornography was not available until recent years.

She added that she has been working in the area of gender-based violence for up to four decades, when pornography was not readily accessible.

“Sexual violence has been around for so long, without pornography.”

And she said: “While I hate porn with a passion, not all young men who do look at it go on to attack women.”