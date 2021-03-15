WATCH: Cork comedian's new sketch imagines school reunion with the British Empire

Well-known Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey is racking up the views on his latest sketch, which imagines a school reunion with the British Empire.

Posted this morning, Hickey's latest video, 'The British Empire, but it's a school reunion in Cork' has amassed over 300,000 views on Twitter alone.

The British Empire, but it's a school reunion in Cork pic.twitter.com/98WcUDCoPT — Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) March 15, 2021

The video sees Hickey take on the roles of various countries including India, Ireland and Britain.

"How have you been since school?" India asks Ireland, "For what we went through, pretty good," Ireland responds.

A boorish depiction of Britain then interrupts the conversation, telling India "you look good" before continuing, "you were a bit of a loser when you were hanging around with me".

They discuss Brexit, likening it to a "divorce" before India and Ireland point out some of the ways in which Britain was a "bully" in school.