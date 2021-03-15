Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 14:01

Man charged following discovery of over €12,000 suspected drugs and cash in West Cork

Over €12,000 of Suspected Drugs and Cash Seized in West Cork. Pic courtesy of An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have arrested a man and following the seizure of over €12,000 of suspected drugs and cash in West Cork on March 13, 2021.

At around 5pm on Saturday, Gardaí from the Bantry District Drugs Unit, assisted by the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and Castletownbere Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in the Castletownbere area.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €4,000 of cocaine, €2,000 of cannabis herb, €1,000 of heroin and €5,300 in cash. 

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in their 20s, was arrested later that evening in the Bandon area. He was brought to Bantry Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He was later charged and is due to appear before Bantry District Court on March 25, 2021.

