Cork woman shaves head and hosts spin session to raise funds for CUH 

A Cork woman has marked her birthday by shaving her head and taking part in a sweaty spin session in a bid to raise funds for Cork University Hospital (CUH) and those undergoing cancer treatment.

Patty Smyth from Rathcormac celebrated both Mother’s Day and her birthday by shaving her head and hosting a spin session as part of an online fundraiser for the CUH Charity and Cancer Care.

The fundraiser was inspired by a person who is close to her who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

With multiple Irish athletic titles, Patty has always been involved in sports and over the lockdown period, she has been enjoying training at home and outdoors.

Patty getting her head shaved ahead of Sunday's spin session.

“I always got back to sport in some capacity or another. I started weight training a number of years ago- maybe eight years ago – and I realised that I really loved the weight training and going to the gym and all of that sort of thing.

“When the gym closed down in the first lockdown last year, I decided to go it alone and train myself.”

Over lockdown, Patty has been particularly enjoying taking part in spin sessions from home and decided to take on the challenge in aid of a good cause.

“I just play music and spin away to it and do all of the hand actions on the bike and that’s how I got the idea a few weeks ago,” she said.

“With my birthday coming up I thought I would do a spin and raise money and what better charity than the CUH cancer fund.”

Sunday’s spin session was streamed live to Facebook and featured the Jerusamela song which has gained popularity on social media over the past few weeks for the uplifting dance challenges it has inspired.

So far, Patty’s Jerusalema Spin Session in aid of CUH has received “fantastic” support, raising over €1,800.

With the challenge completed over the weekend, Patty is hoping to reach the target of €2,000 by this Sunday.

“I feel great. It’s given everybody a great boost and I didn’t do it for the glory- I did it for people suffering from cancer,” she added.

Donations will be accepted until 21 March and can be made to Patty’s Jerusalema Spin Session for CUH Cancer Services here.