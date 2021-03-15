Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 12:23

Gougane Barra goes green for St Patrick's Day

Gougane Barra oratory, which has been lit up in green in advance of St Patrick's Day. Pic: Gougane Barra Hotel

Ann Murphy

THE oratory in Gougane Barra is one of several buildings across Cork which has been lit up in green in honour of St Patrick’s Day.

Local hoteliers Neil and Katy Lucey of Gougane Barra Hotel took the step to “green” the popular tourist attraction yesterday ahead of our annual national holiday on Wednesday.

Since a photo of the building was shared on the hotel’s social media platforms last night, it has received huge interest from across the world.

Mr Lucey said: “Gougane is such an iconic place for so many people. We will do it again on Wednesday.” He said St Patrick’s Day is an opportunity for connecting Irish communities all over the world.

In Cork city, several buildings are also being lit up in green as part of the city’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

