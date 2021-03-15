'A real struggle financially and mentally': Cork publicans highlight challenges faced by industry on one-year anniversary of closure of pubs

To mark the anniversary, Cork publicans are taking part in a campaign aimed at creating awareness of the industry’s challenges.
The campaign arises from recent comments made by Rory O’Neill, also known as Panti, who spoke of the struggles those in the industry continue to experience.
Reflecting on the past year, Steven Hackett of Nana’s bar on Douglas St, said: “For me personally, it has been depressing. At the start I thought in three months we’ll be back on track, but little did I think a year in, that there would be no light at the end of the tunnel.