Human rights duo share Cork Person of Month award

Human rights activists Roos Demol and Breda Keane Shortt have been honoured with the March Cork Person of the Month Award for their efforts to support migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and those in direct provision.

Flemish woman, Roos Demol, has lived in South-West Cork for over 23 years and is known for her voluntary work, helping migrants, refugees and asylum seekers since 2013.

She is co-founder of Community Dynamics, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting refugees, asylum seekers and migrants, and founder of Recruit Refugees Ireland, a recruitment social enterprise assisting refugees and asylum seekers seeking employment.

She is also an active member of the Cork City Sanctuary Movement steering committee, whose work is centred on making Cork a place of welcome, support and safety for refugees.

Awards organiser, Manus O’Callaghan, said: “Roos Demol is a powerful human rights activist and an advocate for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants. Roos has spent over twenty-three years working hard on a voluntary basis to improve the lives of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers across Cork and Ireland.

We are delighted to honour her with the Cork Person of the Month Award to celebrate her dedication to making Cork a better, safer and more inclusive place for all.

Also honoured with the Cork Person of the Month award is Breda Keane Shortt, Manager of the Direct Provision Centre, Cork.

Speaking about her work at the direct provision centre, volunteer and former teacher Seán O’Flynn said he has witnessed her dedication, commitment and sheer hard work in managing some 250 residents.

“Breda is caring for residents that have often experienced extreme trauma and suffering in their native countries.

Managing a Direct Provision Centre can sometimes be a thankless job, yet despite all this, Breda and her team provide an exemplary level of care to all residents.

Manus O’Callaghan said that her commitment to improving the lives of those in direct provision is “truly inspiring”.

“At this time of year when we celebrate International Women’s Day and St. Patrick's Day, it’s fantastic to see our Persons of the Month Roos Demol and Breda Keane Shortt working for the New Irish too,” Mr O'Callaghan said.

Both will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Persons of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch on January 21, 2022.