Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 20:04

Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing whereabouts of missing teen in Cork 

17-year-old Billy Scannell has been missing from the Douglas area of Cork since Saturday.

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Billy Scannell. 

Billy has been missing from the Douglas area of Cork since Saturday.

He is described as 6ft 2 inches in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and red hair. 

When last seen he was wearing a white Nike skinny fit zip-up jacket.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in locating Billy is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

