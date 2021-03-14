Cork mothers on the frontline: Vanessa is proud of her two roles in life

THIS Mother’s Day will be a welcome break away from the frontline for clinical nurse manager Vanessa Cremin.

Ms Cremin, who works in the Medical Assessment Unit at the Bon Secours Hospital, said she has two titles in life — a mum and a frontline worker.

She stressed that she is equally proud of both. So too are her teenage sons Daniel (17), Luke ( 15), Matthew (11).

This year they will celebrate their mother’s achievements following a challenging year for the family.

“Seeing what’s going on in the world has given them a better appreciation of the work that I do,” Vanessa said of her sons.

“They understand how important it is and the impact it has on people’s lives. Going to work is the best lesson I can teach them as a mother. They are proud that I am a working mum.”

Vanessa is equally proud of her sons.

“Since the pandemic started they have become so independent,” she said.

“Before, I used to do everything for them, but now they have stepped up to the mark. I came home one day and my youngest had made me a cake. It was so welcome after a long day. My hope is that Mother’s Day will be full of cake too.”

Vanessa described how far her family has come since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was when everything started closing down that I sat down to chat about everything that was going on. I wanted to make sure they all understood what was going on. Seeing how resilient they have become has made me very proud as a mother.”

The pandemic has brought the family closer than ever.

“I appreciate my days off a lot more now.

“We are doing more now as a family than we ever did. Board games are being taken out a lot now that would previously have only been played with at Christmas time. My days off mean more to me than ever now.”

Vanessa is looking forward to a time when restrictions are finally lifted.

“Over the last 12 months we have had to change our way of nursing. Thankfully, we know that things will get better.

“Last year we were all so scared. It’s a different world now, but it’s one full of hope. I am very proud to be part of the unit that I work in. I also love being a mum too so you really could say I love both of my jobs.”