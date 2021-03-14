Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 18:09

Cork mothers on the frontline: Vanessa is proud of her two roles in life

Cork mothers on the frontline: Vanessa is proud of her two roles in life

Pictured from left are Luke and Daniel (back) and Matthew (front) with their mother frontline worker Vanessa Cremin who is preparing to celebrate Mother's day with them this Sunday

THIS Mother’s Day will be a welcome break away from the frontline for clinical nurse manager Vanessa Cremin.

Ms Cremin, who works in the Medical Assessment Unit at the Bon Secours Hospital, said she has two titles in life — a mum and a frontline worker.

She stressed that she is equally proud of both. So too are her teenage sons Daniel (17), Luke ( 15), Matthew (11).

This year they will celebrate their mother’s achievements following a challenging year for the family.

“Seeing what’s going on in the world has given them a better appreciation of the work that I do,” Vanessa said of her sons.

“They understand how important it is and the impact it has on people’s lives. Going to work is the best lesson I can teach them as a mother. They are proud that I am a working mum.”

Vanessa is equally proud of her sons.

“Since the pandemic started they have become so independent,” she said.

“Before, I used to do everything for them, but now they have stepped up to the mark. I came home one day and my youngest had made me a cake. It was so welcome after a long day. My hope is that Mother’s Day will be full of cake too.”

Vanessa described how far her family has come since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was when everything started closing down that I sat down to chat about everything that was going on. I wanted to make sure they all understood what was going on. Seeing how resilient they have become has made me very proud as a mother.”

The pandemic has brought the family closer than ever.

“I appreciate my days off a lot more now.

“We are doing more now as a family than we ever did. Board games are being taken out a lot now that would previously have only been played with at Christmas time. My days off mean more to me than ever now.”

Vanessa is looking forward to a time when restrictions are finally lifted.

“Over the last 12 months we have had to change our way of nursing. Thankfully, we know that things will get better.

“Last year we were all so scared. It’s a different world now, but it’s one full of hope. I am very proud to be part of the unit that I work in. I also love being a mum too so you really could say I love both of my jobs.”

Read More

Cork mothers on the frontline: Celebrating Mother’s Day with a newfound sense of gratitude

More in this section

Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing 384 new cases of Covid-19 reported; rise in five-day moving average of cases in Cork
Fermoy native involved in local choir's viral ballad sadly passes away Fermoy native involved in local choir's viral ballad sadly passes away
'We agreed to disagree on a lot of things': Cork student describes experience of appearing on 'Eating with the enemy' 'We agreed to disagree on a lot of things': Cork student describes experience of appearing on 'Eating with the enemy'
U.K. Paves Way for First Tests to Expose People to Coronavirus

'Small number' of reports associated with blood clots following vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine, says HPRA 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY