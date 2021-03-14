384 new cases of Covid-19 reported; rise in five-day moving average of cases in Cork

384 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), while no new deaths have been reported today.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 226,741.

A total of 4,534 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported.

Of the cases notified today: 195 are men / 187 are women, 73% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old There were 145 cases in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health, there has been a rise in the 5-day moving average of the number of new cases in Cork.

This figure provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county.

The latest data shows that this figure is now 24 and that 294 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the county in the 14 days up to March 13.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 54.2 in Cork, the third-lowest rate nationally.