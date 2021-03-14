'They protect us. We need to protect them': Lord Mayor in call for gardaí to be prioritised for vaccine

The Lord Mayor of Cork has called for members of An Garda Síochána to be prioritised as part of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Joe Kavanagh described the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations across Ireland as being of a slow pace and noted the impact issues and delays with supply are having.

Mr Kavanagh said that Ireland needs to ensure to secure enough supply to vaccinate the population and called for members of An Garda Síochána to be moved up the vaccination allocation list.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh has called for members of An Garda Síochána to be prioritised as part of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. Pic: Brian Lougheed

“Ireland needs to put its best foot forward and get and secure adequate doses of the vaccine to get our population vaccinated and the one key point that a lot of people are missing... the Garda Síochána have been put way down the pecking order in terms of vaccination."

He described the vaccination of gardaí as “critical” and said that it would be of benefit to the wider community.

“The gardaí need to be vaccinated. They’re the most frontline organistion we have in society. They’re protecting society on a daily basis. They’re putting themselves in danger.

“They’re up there with our wonderful medical staff, our carers and so on, and they are putting themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis," he said.

"Every single member of the Garda Síochána, right across the force, every single member should be prioritised in terms of vaccination. I think that is of critical importance because it’s so difficult for the guards.”

Mr Kavanagh noted the importance of ensuring the most vulnerable members of society and healthcare workers are vaccinated first but said that he would like to see members of An Garda Síochána protected.

“The medical people who look after us medically, the most vulnerable in society, the elderly, the nursing homes and so on – obviously they are first and foremost - but straight after them, we have the gardaí and all of those types of people who are out on the frontline dealing with issues in society 24/7.

“We need to give them adequate protection. They protect us. We need to protect them,” he added.