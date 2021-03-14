Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 11:25

Postmortem to be carried out today on body of man found dead in Cork 

Gardaí are treating the death as unexplained and the course of their investigation will be determined by the results of the postmortem.

A postmortem is expected to be carried out today on the body of a man in his sixties whose body was found in a house in Mallow yesterday.

The alarm was raised by friends and family after the man failed to make contact for several days.

Gardaí went to the house in Bridge Street in the town where they found the body of the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was subsequently transferred to the morgue in Cork University Hospital and Gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office.

The house where the body was found was sealed off and a technical examination will be carried out of the property.

Gardai are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the man in the days leading up to the discovery of his body.

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Mallow Garda Station.

