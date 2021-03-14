Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 09:45

AstraZeneca vaccinations suspended in Ireland from this morning

The recommendation has been made following a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new cases of serious blood clotting events in adults after being vaccinated with the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO), has released a statement temporarily suspending the use of AstraZeneca vaccines in Ireland.

Dr Glynn said following this new information, which the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) received on Saturday evening, it has recommended "the temporary deferral" of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ireland.

Dr Glynn said the NIAC is acting on a "precautionary principle" as it has not yet been confirmed that there is any link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and these cases.

The NIAC is due to meet again this morning and will release a further statement.

