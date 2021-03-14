NIAC recommends ‘temporary deferral’ of use of Astra Zenica vaccine

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended the temporary suspension of the use of the Astra Zenica vaccine.

In a statement this morning, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn said that following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency on Saturday evening and following discussions with the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the administration of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca be temporarily deferred from this morning.

This recommendation has been made following a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination with Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

The statement said: “It has not been concluded that there is any link between the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca and these cases. However, acting on the precautionary principal, and pending receipt of further information, the NIAC has recommended the temporary deferral of the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca vaccination programme in Ireland.”

The NIAC is due to meet again this morning and a further statement is expected later.