Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 09:41

NIAC recommends ‘temporary deferral’ of use of Astra Zenica vaccine

NIAC recommends ‘temporary deferral’ of use of Astra Zenica vaccine

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said it has been recommended that administration of the vaccine would be deferred from today. Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended the temporary suspension of the use of the Astra Zenica vaccine.

In a statement this morning, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn said that following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency on Saturday evening and following discussions with the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the administration of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca be temporarily deferred from this morning.

This recommendation has been made following a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination with Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

The statement said: “It has not been concluded that there is any link between the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca and these cases. However, acting on the precautionary principal, and pending receipt of further information, the NIAC has recommended the temporary deferral of the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca vaccination programme in Ireland.”

The NIAC is due to meet again this morning and a further statement is expected later.

Read More

Saliva testing for Covid-19 'useful way to find where the virus is in the community'

More in this section

Gardaí investigating after body of man discovered in apartment in Cork town  Gardaí investigating after body of man discovered in apartment in Cork town 
Garda stock Man treated for injuries following collision in the city
Family of Corkman who passed away from cancer this year raise funds for the Mercy Family of Corkman who passed away from cancer this year raise funds for the Mercy
cork healthcoronavirus
Coronavirus - Thu Mar 11, 2021

AstraZeneca vaccinations suspended in Ireland from this morning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY