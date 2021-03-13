Man treated for injuries following collision in the city

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 19:43Man treated for injuries following collision in the city Gardaí are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Connaught Avenue this evening.Breda GrahamGardaí are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Connaught Avenue this evening.The accident occurred shortly before 6.45pm.Gardaí confirmed that a male in his 20s was treated at the scene for his injuries.Read MoreFewer than 20 Covid-19 cases recorded in CorkMore in this section Fewer than 20 Covid-19 cases recorded in Cork In pictures: Cork nursing home recreates local streets on their grounds for St Patrick's Day celebrations Taoiseach agrees no homework day during interview with Starcamp kids Taoiseach to virtually present shamrocks to US president Joe Biden on St Patrick’s DayREAD NOW