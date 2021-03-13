Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 19:43

Man treated for injuries following collision in the city

Gardaí are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Connaught Avenue this evening.

Breda Graham

The accident occurred shortly before 6.45pm.

Gardaí confirmed that a male in his 20s was treated at the scene for his injuries.

