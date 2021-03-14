Family of Corkman who passed away from cancer this year raise funds for the Mercy

The family of a man who passed away from cancer earlier this year has raised almost €24,000 for the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) where he received treatment.

Family and friends of Ian Brown, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and passed away in January of this year at the age of 28, rallied together to clock up 300,000 steps while raising funds for the hospital.

Mr Brown's sister Chloe said: “Ian fought up until the very end without complaining and with massive positivity that we all look up to.

Ian was so passionate about fundraising and raised €4,170 in December for his birthday fundraiser, after aiming himself for €150.

She said the family was “absolutely blown away by the generosity and support of everyone” and decided to push the fundraiser to a target of €10,000.

“We want to do this to ensure my brother’s name and good heart will never be forgotten, doing this for Ian.”

A massive Liverpool fan, she said that walking those 3000,000 steps felt like a message from her brother that they would never walk alone.

“Without the help of the doctors, nurses and staff at the Mercy, my brother Ian wouldn’t have got the last few years he did and he was so proud of his fundraiser in December, we hope to do him proud with this one,” she said.

The family has raised a total of €23,970, clocking up their steps over the month of February.

Funds will go toward providing life-saving and life-changing support through investment in medical equipment and improved facilities for patients and their families at the hospital.

“As a family, we want to thank everyone who donated, liked and shared our posts and helped us through our journey of losing our amazing brother, son, cousin, nephew and friend,” she said.