Fewer than 20 Covid-19 cases recorded in Cork

Fewer than 20 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Cork on Saturday.

Of the 543 new cases recorded nationally on Saturday, 17 were recorded in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork from February 27 to March 12 was 52.9 and there have been a total of 287 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

An additional 16 Covid-related deaths were also recorded nationally.

Of those who passed away from the virus, three passed away in March, 12 in February, and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 59 – 96 years.

There have now been a total of 4,534 Covid-19 related deaths and 226,358 cases confirmed in Ireland.

Of the cases notified, 269 are men and 271 are women. 73% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old.

As of 8am on Saturday, 340 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of March 10, 570,391 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 409,662 people in receipt of their first dose and 160,729 people in receipt of their second dose.