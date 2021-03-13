In pictures: Cork nursing home recreates local streets on their grounds for St Patrick's Day celebrations

Residents at Haven Bay Nursing Home in Kinsale are all set to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this year with special performances from staff members.

All staff and residents at the nursing home have been fully vaccinated, giving them the opportunity to safely celebrate our national holiday with some music and dance.

Staff members have worked hard in providing a place within the nursing home where residents can still feel part of their town and the wider community with its Kinsale garden which replicates the town's most popular shopfronts.

Haven Bay Nursing Home has recreated the streets of Kinsale as part of its new extension.

As part of the celebrations, staff members, who come from all corners of the world, will be showcasing song and dance from their native countries in a ‘Haven Bay’s Got Talent’ competition which aims to provide a range of entertainment for the residents on St Patrick's Day.

The various acts will take centre stage outside well-known landmarks such as The Bulman, The White House, Jimmy Edwards, and the local post office.

The proprietor of Haven Bay, Owen O’Brien, who instigated the idea, said that work to replicate the unique townscape of Kinsale as part of the newly built extension of the nursing home has been ongoing for the last year.

He said that the launch of the Kinsale garden was postponed due to Covid-19 which delayed celebrations but that the decision has been made to mark the occasion.

“We’ve decided to celebrate because we’ve all been vaccinated and St Patrick’s Day is coming up so we decided to kick-start everything and have a bit of a celebration, all social distanced,” he said.

Activity Coordinator Deirdre Mullins, who will also be taking part on the day, said that after what has been a tough year for the residents, there is “light at the end of the tunnel” following their vaccinations at the nursing home.

“That’s what we’re recognising with this special celebration of St Patrick’s Day for our residents,” she said.