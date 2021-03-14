High peaks in air pollution in parts of Cork city in recent days 

A city councillor is highlighting how the Mayfield, the North Ring Road and Glanmire areas experienced high peaks in air pollution in the last week.

Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran highlighted data from the new Cork Air Quality Dashboard managed by Cork City Council and UCC, which he said also showed spikes in air pollution across the city at the start of March.

“At the time, air quality was moderate to poor in Mayfield, the North Ring Road and Glanmire for three consecutive days. So this is something particularly important for Mayfield and surrounding areas,” he said.

The launch of the dashboard coincides with the launch of a public consultation on a new air quality strategy for the city.

Cllr Moran is urging people to have their say on the strategy which is open until March 31 and can be accessed at consult.corkcity.ie.

The Cork Air Quality Dashboard can be accessed at corkairquality.ie.