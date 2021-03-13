Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 13:34

Watch as people of Cork share snow footage

Snow at the Cork Airport Business Park this morning. Photo credit: Cork Safety Alerts/Twitter.

Breda Graham

Some Corkonians have been sharing photo and video footage of the snowfall in their locality, following a sprinkling of snow in some parts of the county this morning.

Road users were warned to take caution in areas south of the city that were affected this morning.

Elsewhere in the county, people have been posting their snow pictures on social media.

Earlier today, AA Roadwatch reminded motorists that snow showers can lead to a sudden change in conditions with caution advised in areas affected by snow, including Kinsale Road and Carrigaline.

Met Éireann has forecast some showers with hail which the forecaster said could lead to tricky road conditions.

“There will be a risk of isolated thunderstorms also. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds.” 

Showers are forecast to ease and become isolated overnight with clear spells developing with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees is expected tonight.

104-year-old Cork woman has first Zoom call after beating Covid-19

