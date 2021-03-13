Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 13:03

Two lucky EuroMillions players from Cork scoop more than €120k each

Two lucky EuroMillions players from Cork scoop more than €120k each

Bandon Books staff celebrate a €1 million EuroMillions prize win in their store in August 2020. Operators, Carmel Hayes and Gerry Fitzgerald with staff Aoife Buckley, Jo Brown and Chloe McCarthy. Pic: Daragh Mc Sweeney / Mac Innes Photography.

Breda Graham

Two lucky EuroMillions players from Cork have got their weekend off to a winning start after both players matched five numbers and one lucky star in Friday night’s draw.

Both Quick Pick players scooped the €123,876 prize on offer.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning tickets were sold at Bandon Books at Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon and Gannon’s service station in Newmarket in North Cork.

There was no winner of the jackpot which now rolls to a total of €70 million next Tuesday.

Bandon Books Plus, where one of the Quick Pick tickets was sold.
Bandon Books Plus, where one of the Quick Pick tickets was sold.

The Bandon Books store is no stranger to big EuroMillions wins, having sold a €1 million EuroMillions Raffle prize in August of last year.

Operator Carmel Hayes has appealed to her customers to check their tickets to see if they are sitting on a EuroMillions fortune.

“What a way to start the weekend for one of our customers. We got the call with the good news from the National Lottery last night and Bandon town has been absolutely buzzing since.

As a retailer, there is an incredible sense of satisfaction selling a big winning lottery ticket to one of your customers. We’re getting a lot of hopeful locals coming in to check their tickets this morning so hopefully, the winner will be aware of their win at this stage.

“With lockdown restrictions, it’s more than likely to be a local but whoever it is, we hope that they enjoy every bit of the win,” she said.

With over 72,000 prize winners in Ireland in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw, the National Lottery has urged all of its players to check their tickets carefully, particularly those who played their tickets in Cork.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for last night's draw were: 04, 06, 09, 11, 44 and lucky stars 10, 11.

The winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Read More

104-year-old Cork woman has first Zoom call after beating Covid-19

More in this section

104-year-old Cork woman has first Zoom call after beating Covid-19 104-year-old Cork woman has first Zoom call after beating Covid-19
Gavel, scales of justice and law books 'I want to be produced in court': Man accused of stealing a jeep in Cork objects to court appearance by video link 
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Saliva testing for Covid-19 'useful way to find where the virus is in the community'
Watch as people of Cork share snow footage

Watch as people of Cork share snow footage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY