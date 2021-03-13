Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 12:21

'I want to be produced in court': Man accused of stealing a jeep in Cork objects to court appearance by video link 

'I want to be produced in court': Man accused of stealing a jeep in Cork objects to court appearance by video link 

“I haven’t seen the charges. I want to look at the charges, look at the paperwork. I want to be produced in court." 

The case against a man accused of stealing a jeep in Doneraile and driving it to Blarney was adjourned until March 30.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case against Declan Kelly, 43, of no fixed address, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis at Cork District Court.

The jeep was allegedly stolen at Dromdeer West, Doneraile, County Cork and driven to the Blarney area on January 7.

The charges were brought against Kelly by Garda Keith Aher.

Kelly spoke up in the course of his appearance at Cork District Court by video link from prison: “I haven’t seen the charges. I want to look at the charges, look at the paperwork. I want to be produced in court. I am sitting here talking to you on video link. I am not entering a plea of guilty.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was putting the case in for a date for hearing at Cork District Court.

The judge said Kelly should be brought to court in person from prison on that date.

More in this section

Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Saliva testing for Covid-19 'useful way to find where the virus is in the community'
Man jailed for stealing car as part of 'a spree of crimes' Man jailed for stealing car as part of 'a spree of crimes'
Watch: Fermoy International Choir recreate touching rendition of 'My Home in Fermoy' for St Patrick's Day Watch: Fermoy International Choir recreate touching rendition of 'My Home in Fermoy' for St Patrick's Day
cork court
104-year-old Cork woman has first Zoom call after beating Covid-19

104-year-old Cork woman has first Zoom call after beating Covid-19

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY