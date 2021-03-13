'I want to be produced in court': Man accused of stealing a jeep in Cork objects to court appearance by video link 

The case against a man accused of stealing a jeep in Doneraile and driving it to Blarney was adjourned until March 30.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case against Declan Kelly, 43, of no fixed address, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis at Cork District Court.

The jeep was allegedly stolen at Dromdeer West, Doneraile, County Cork and driven to the Blarney area on January 7.

The charges were brought against Kelly by Garda Keith Aher.

Kelly spoke up in the course of his appearance at Cork District Court by video link from prison: “I haven’t seen the charges. I want to look at the charges, look at the paperwork. I want to be produced in court. I am sitting here talking to you on video link. I am not entering a plea of guilty.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was putting the case in for a date for hearing at Cork District Court.

The judge said Kelly should be brought to court in person from prison on that date.