Man jailed for stealing car as part of 'a spree of crimes'

A car was stolen at the Old Quarter in Ballincollig and now the man who drove away with it has been jailed for ten months.

That was the prison sentence Judge Olann Kelleher imposed on Jason Kenny at Cork District Court.

The 24-year-old carried out a spree of crimes where he got into cars at Bishopstown, Model Farm Road and Wilton in Cork and stole property from some of them.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Jason Kenny of Heather Walk, Shanakiel, Cork, carried out “a spree of breaking into cars.” In the most serious offence he drove away in a car parked at Old Quarter in Ballincollig on April 25 last year.

Judge Kelleher said Kenny’s crimes were senseless.

Sgt. Lyons said the accused committed 89 previous offences including ten for stealing cars, 14 for theft and 27 for causing criminal damage.

Shane Collins-Daly said the 24-year-old suffered from severe anxiety and depression. Mr Collins-Daly said Kenny had strong family support but that on his occasion he went back on drugs and found himself out at night committing these crimes.

“He is not excusing his offending behaviour,” the solicitor said.

Judge Kelleher imposed the overall sentence of ten months to cover the crime spree which saw him breaking into seven cars, stealing from two cars and stealing one car.