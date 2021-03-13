New data shows slight increase in number of Covid-19 cases in some Local Electoral Areas across Cork

The Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people has remained lower than the national rate in all local electoral areas (LEA) in Cork, though there has been an increase in the number of cases in five areas.

The new figures from the Covid-19 Data Hub show the number of cases reported from 23 February to 8 March across all LEAs.

Nationally, the Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people currently stands at 161.3, down from the 201.2 last week.

Last week, all LEAs in both Cork city and county came in below this figure and this trend continued for the two-week period between 23 February to 8 March, according to the data.

However, five areas saw slight increases in the number of cases, though there were also some decreases across the county.

The highest 14-day incidence rate recorded in Cork again remained in the Mallow LEA which had an incidence rate of 120 and a total of 35 cases, down from 39 cases reported the previous 14-day period.

Cork City North East recorded the second-highest incidence rate at 116.2 and 49 cases in the two-week period.

This was an increase from the previous 14-day period between 16 February and 1 March where the incidence rate stood at 73.5 with 31 cases recorded.

The Fermoy LEA recorded the third-highest incidence rate at 82.4 with 30 new cases. The previous incidence rate was 57.7 and 21 cases.

The Midleton LEA, which includes the town of Youghal also saw a slightly higher incidence rate between 23 February and 8 March at 74.8 and 34 cases compared to 50.6 and 23 cases between February 16 and 1 March.

The Bandon/Kinsale LEA recorded an incidence rate of 53.7 and 20 cases. Last week, it was the second-highest at 118.1 and 44 cases.

The Cork City South Central LEA recorded an incidence of 67.2 and 26 cases, representing a significant decrease from their previous 14-day tally of 116.4 and 45 positive cases.

Keeping with the City, the Cork City North West LEA recorded an incidence rate of 54.7 and 22 cases which was another slight increase from the previous 14-day period when 20 cases were recorded.

The Cork City South West LEA recorded an incidence rate of 29.8 and 14 new cases of the virus while Cork City South East recorded a rate of 32.7 with 14 cases also.

According to the latest figures between 23 February and 8 March, Cork City South East LEA had an incidence rate of 32.7 with 14 cases of Covid-19, down from 63.1 and 27 cases.

The 14-day incidence rate in the Cobh LEA for the same period was 38.1 with 13 cases.

The Carrigaline LEA recorded an incidence rate of 34.1 and 12 cases.

In West Cork, the Bantry/West Cork LEA recorded an incidence rate of 22.3 with just five cases recorded. This was a decrease from the previous 14-day incidence rate which was 84.7 with19 cases.

Skibbereen, however, saw a very slight increase in cases, meaning it no longer had the lowest 14-day incidence rate in Cork.

The LEA recoded seven cases- one up from the previous period- and an incidence rate of 23.1.

The Kanturk LEA recorded an incidence rate of 28.1 during the same period and also recorded 7 cases.

The Macroom LEA area had the lowest number of cases across Cork, with less than five recorded during the two-week period.