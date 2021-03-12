Gardaí still breaking up house parties despite prohibition; More patrols at public amenities also set for this weekend

The level of casual contacts in Ireland remains high, gardaí have warned.

The force is still breaking up house parties despite their strict prohibition on public health grounds.

A Garda statement said: "An Garda Síochana continues to find groups gathering (house parties, social gatherings, exercise etc) in breach of regulations.

"These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody's health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.

"Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high."

The force will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

It is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take into account that people are only allowed to exercise within five kilometres of their home.

Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said: "The vast majority of people are complying with the public health regulations. In doing so, they have made major sacrifices.

"This effort has saved many lives. We thank them for that.

"Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings.

"Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after of getting Covid-19."

The Garda has issued approximately 13,600 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.

They include: non-essential travel; non-essential journeys to airports/ports; organising or attending a house party; not wearing a face covering and discretionary travel by people not ordinarily resident in the State.