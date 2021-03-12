Covid-19 latest: 646 new cases and 10 additional deaths 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 646 new cases of the virus.

Of the deaths, four occurred in March, one in February, one in January and four are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 - 83 years.

There has been a total of 4,518 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 11 March, the HPSC has been notified of 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Cork reported 20 new cases.

There is now a total of 225,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 311 are men / 332 are women 74% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 30 years old.

As of 8am today, 344 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 9 553,161 396,089 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 157,072 people have received their second dose.