Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 17:38

WATCH: Cork landmarks feature in spectacular video created by city dance school

Emma Gibbons and Ella Sladewski students of Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance outside City Hall.

Amy Nolan

The Shakey Bridge, Fota House & Gardens, UCC, Blarney Castle and Cork City Hall are just a few Cork landmarks which feature in a special video released by the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance ahead of St Patrick's Day.

A total of 42 of the students ranging in age from six to 19 took part in the 'Dancing Through Cork' project.

"They [the students] have learned a dance on Zoom and their parents and ourselves have recorded a couple of seconds of them dancing outdoors in over 34 venues and beauty spots in Cork," owner of the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, Sharon Manning told The Echo earlier this week.

The short dance was choreographed by Ms Manning's daughter Karena Walsh and is set to veteran singer-songwriter John Spillane's new single 'We Come In The Wind'.

Each of the different clips was recorded in various locations around Cork, within the student's own 5km.

