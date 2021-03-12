Gardaí object to bail for man charged with producing a hammer during a violent row on Barrack Street

A young Cork man faced a remand in custody on charges of producing a hammer during a violent row as Christmas shoppers walked along Barrack Street but the accused said he was about to enter a rehabilitation programme.

Garda Iain King objected to bail being granted to Edmond O’Sullivan, 28, formerly of Inchera Lawn, Mahon.

Garda King charged O’Sullivan with engaging in violent disorder at Barrack Street, Cork, on December 13 2020, causing criminal damage to 143 Barrack Street, assault causing harm to a woman and production of a hammer.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the 28-year-old had managed to get accommodation in the Simon Community and was about to go to St. Helen’s in Blarney.

O’Sullivan said he was never more serious about going into rehabilitation. He said that when he spoke about it before he was “not too pushed” about it.

He also said that he was disputing all of the alleged facts against him in relation to December 13 last.

Garda King said they responded to a report about an altercation between two men on Barrack Street where a hammer was allegedly being used.

Garda King alleged in relation to Edmond O’Sullivan, “He was identified as the person who started the altercation and that he assaulted [a woman] by punching her in the face, and that he smashed windows at 143 Barrack Street causing €2,500 in damage.”

Garda King said the accused did not show much regard for people who were out and about doing Christmas shopping on the day.

Judge Kelleher said that he hoped the rehabilitation mentioned by the accused worked out well in due course but he said that for now he was remanding the defendant in custody on the charges.

Edmond O’Sullivan was remanded in custody for a week to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison.