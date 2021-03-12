Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 14:48

Cork singer to release new song by 'Fields of Athenry' writer

Cork singer-songwriter Roy Buckley is set to release one of Pete St John’s popular songs this Easter.

Breda Graham

CORK singer-songwriter Roy Buckley is set to release one of Pete St John’s popular songs this Easter.

The most recent song from Pete St John, the man behind The Fields of Athenry, Dublin in the Rare Old Times, and The Ferryman, is about a young fiddle player during the Easter Rising of 1916.

The song is being released by the Cork singer this April, following the success of his original tracks The Old Man On Patrick’s Street, Dark Rosaleen and Devil Rose recently.

“Pete called me up on the phone a few years ago and told me that he wanted me to represent him by singing his new song Tara Tansey on my gigs in Ireland and the USA. I was delighted, obviously, Pete is one of Ireland’s greatest songwriters and I have huge respect for what he has contributed to Irish music.

“I’ve worked with Pete on many occasions over the last number of years. His songs bring Irish people together no matter where they are on the planet and they give Irish people a sense of pride and identity.

“We will be belting out The Fields of Athenry on St Patrick’s Day and we will be nicely warmed up for the Easter release of Tara Tansey,” Mr Buckley said.

Mr Buckley’s release of the song features musicians such as Dominic Leech who tours with The Fureys, Tara Breen who tours with The Chieftains and Stockton’s Wing, and Cork-based musicians Johnny McCarthy, Pat Fitz, Fionn O’ Neill, and Cian O’ Sullivan.

“I started recording it at Wood Street Studios with our late great friend Lawrence White who plays electric guitar and keys on the track and we finished recording it at Kitten Lane Studios with Keith Clancy and Aidan O’ Mahony.

“The track was taken on to be mastered in the USA by the incredible Adam Ayan at Gateway Mastering Studios in Portland, Maine. He mastered my last three singles The Old Man On Patrick’s Street, Dark Rosaleen and Devil Rose,” he said.

The latest cover of the song Tara Tansey by Roy Buckley is set for release on April 2.

