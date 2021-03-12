Jam-packed series of virtual events announced for Cork St Patrick’s Festival 

The Cork St Patrick’s Festival will kick off tomorrow, running until March 17 with a jam-packed programme of virtual events.

Organised by Cork City Council, the festival will celebrate the national holiday through film, music, projections, video and workshops.

The festival has coordinated a wide range of buildings and other structures to be illuminated in green across the city.

Such landmarks include Blarney Castle, St Anne’s Shandon, The Shakey Bridge and The Red Abbey.

Also participating are some of Cork's newest corporate buildings as well as Anglesea Street Fire Station, Anglesea Street Garda Station and Cork University Maternity Hospital.

"It is delightful to see such enthusiasm for the ‘Greening of Cork’ this St Patrick’s Day," commented Adrienne Rodgers, Director of Cork City Council's Community, Culture & Placemaking Directorate.

"In this year when we are all feeling a little isolated, these spots of green light illuminate our evening sky, showing both our immediate neighbours and our international friends that we are still celebrating our National Day.

"We hope that everyone will share these wonderful projections through social media with all their connections across the globe to shine a light on this special St Patrick's Day to bring some light and hope to all," she continued.

The theme for this year's festival is 'Meitheal' and commencing tomorrow, a stunning display of words will be projected on the walls of the R&H Hall building on Kennedy Quay.

The projection will feature the phrase 'Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine' in Irish as well as the English translation, 'In the shelter of each other, we live'.

This will be projected each evening during the festival from 7-11pm.

"While we can’t celebrate in the same way this year, we hope to keep Ireland front of mind and position Ireland as ‘the’ place to celebrate St Patrick’s Day when it is safe to travel again," Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland said.

"We have been working with the festival organisers in Cork to green the town this March and showcase what Cork has to offer. We look forward to welcoming international visitors to celebrate our national festival with us in 2022 once it is safe to do so."

Numerous virtual events will be streamed over the course of the festival.

Highlights include a televised fireside session in the company of some of Cork’s favourite musicians.

Streamed from two of the city's most beloved music venues, The White Horse and Coughlan's, the virtual concert will feature the likes of John Spillane, The Céilí Allstars and Emerald On Ivory.

The festival also features a number of events for children to enjoy.

Cork Creates will present 'If Your House Could Fly', inviting young people to turn their house into a float.

Cork Puppetry Company will help children make a St Patrick puppet or hat for their at-home parade.

Participants in the workshops are encouraged to submit their work for virtual showcase, including a puppet parade, which will take place at 1pm on St Patrick’s Day.

From March 13 to March 17, Cork City Council and Cork International Film Festival will present a special St Patrick’s Festival programme of Irish film shorts which the public can watch online for free.

For more events, listings and further information see www.corkstpatricksfestival.ie