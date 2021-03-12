Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 13:03

GatewayUCC helps to create 400 jobs by supporting start-ups

L-R: Sana Konugolu, CEO of BiopixS. pictured with Head of GatewayUCC and the SPRINT Programme, Myriam Cronin and Director of UCC Innovation, Dr Rich Ferrie.

Amy Nolan

A UCC and Enterprise Ireland funded innovation centre has announced that the companies it has worked with and supported since 2012 have created more than 400 jobs.

Gateway UCC supports researcher-led start-ups and spin out companies and has this year reported a significant growth in the number of female founders within the programme.

In the past eight years, GatewayUCC supported companies have raised over €50 million of public and private investment.

GatewayUCC, part of UCC Innovation, made the announcement earlier this week as it revealed the winners of its fifth Sprint Awards for 2021.

Sprint is designed to support early stage start-ups working on technologies generated in UCC by UCC researchers and entrepreneurs.

This year will see 20 researcher-led projects sign up for the Sprint programme - an increase of 50% from last year. 

Some 40% of that cohort are female founders, which represents the largest intake of female founders in the programme’s history.

"The businesses and researchers supported by GatewayUCC have continued to innovate and evolve over the past twelve months, and have flourished given the challenges posed by the global pandemic," commented head of GatewayUCC and the Sprint programme, Myriam Cronin.

"Sprint continues to grow year on year, with the biggest intake so far for 2021, providing a steady pipeline of Technology start ups from the University that will create growth opportunities in the future," she continued. 

The winners of the 2021 Gateway UCC Sprint Awards are Eric Moore of Smart Probe, who won the 'Clinical Impact Award'; Ken Nally and Ciaran Lee of ProtectBiotics, who won 'Emerging Technology Award'; Sana Konugolu of BiopixS who won 'Investor Ready Award' and Andrey Tiuftin of Biocoat/Sustaincoat who won 'Sustainability Technology Award'.

