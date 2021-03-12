Cork students illustrate their winning ways in Mental Health Ireland’s national competition

A NUMBER of talented students from Cork have been chosen as winners in a national creative competition promoting young people’s mental health during Covid-19.

Four pupils from Cork were named as winners of this year’s Mental Health Ireland Art & Photography Competition.

The national competition invited young people to explore and express their creative talents through art or photography, while encouraging students, teachers and parents to open up the mental health dialogue and encourage mental health championing.

The past year has been a turbulent time for many young people, who have faced new challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic and continued to grow up in a reality that is very different to what they are used to.

Charlotte Orme, Bandon Grammar School, fourth in senior cycle photographic category.

With this in mind, the theme of Mental Health Ireland’s Art & Photography Competition was ‘Reflecting on How I’ve Grown’ in the face of the uncertainties and challenges that have come with the past year. The competition was open to secondary schools, special education and Youthreach students, with four students in Cork receiving prizes for their work.

Zoe Noonan from Bandon Grammar School received fourth place in the junior cycle photographic category, while Charlotte Orme, also a student at Bandon Grammar School, received fourth place in the senior cycle photographic category of the national competition.

Youthreach Dean Street also had two winners, with Kady Rose Foster coming in fourth place under the Youthreach category, while Billy Ngoyi received fifth place.

Each winner received a One4All voucher and will have their piece featured in a virtual and public exhibition, once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.