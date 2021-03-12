Cork mother and son duo win Ireland’s Greatest Friendship photo competition

A mother and son duo from Cork has won the title of Ireland’s Greatest Friendship competition.

Following a nationwide search by Fisherman’s Friend for Ireland’s Greatest Friendship, individuals from across the country were encouraged to celebrate their friendships through the lens and share photos that captured what that bond means to them.

Out of hundreds of entries, 10 photos were shortlisted as finalists with 14-year-old Bill Harrington and his mother Anna Cronin, a GP nurse, chosen as the overall winners.

Bill Harrington with his mum Anna Cronin, winners of the Fisherman’s Friend and Irish Country Living Friendship Photography Competition. Photo Joleen Cronin.

The pair captured their friendship in the form of a photograph shot with a drone.

The black-and-white image of the best friends lying in the grass was taken in Bill’s grandmother’s back garden a week after she passed away in July 2020.

The garden held happy memories for both, having spent much of their lives visiting and spending time there.

A total of three other finalists of the competition were from Cork, including Catharina Ward from Bantry; Aisling Whooley from Glanmire; and Audrey Hastings from Carrigaline.

Anna Cronin and her son Bill Harrington, winners of the Fisherman’s Friend and Irish Country Living Friendship Photography Competition. Photo Joleen Cronin.

The entries captured the hearts of the judges, which included Editor of Irish Country Living, Amii McKeever; Photographer and Managing Director of Fennell Photography, Chris Bellew and Jon White, Regional Business Manager, Fisherman’s Friend.

Photo submitted by Audrey Hastings that shows her family having friendly chats during the pandemic - Lily (age 14), Ben (age 12) and Jake Anglim (age 9) with grandad Jim Hastings

Regional Business Manager at Fisherman’s Friend, Jon White, said: “We are thrilled to be running this competition for the third year, celebrating friendship through the art of photography – that moment caught in time that makes you smile.

This past year has been particularly challenging for everyone; however, it has also demonstrated the immense community spirit that exists within Irish communities and we know that friendships have played a key role in this.

“It has been a privilege to judge this competition, in partnership with the Irish Farmers Journal, and to celebrate and recognise Ireland’s Greatest Friendships.

Photo submitted by Catharina Ward that shows her sons Shane (age 9), Michael (age 6), Jack (age 16), and Jamie Ward (age 4) stargazing.

“The quantity and quality of the entries was very impressive, depicting an incredible diversity and range of interpretations of friendship and what it means to people from across Ireland. Bill’s photo stood out for all the judges and is a very worthy winner of the title of ‘Ireland’s Great Friendship.”

Aisling Whooley age 29 with Shazia Waheed, age 28.

Fisherman’s Friend’s search for Ireland’s Greatest Friendship launched in November 2020 in association with the Irish Farmers Journal.

For more details on this year’s event and to see the full range of finalists, visit Fisherman’s Friend Ireland Facebook Page at Facebook.com/FishermansFriendIreland.