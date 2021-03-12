Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 10:33

Cork weather: Met Éireann warns hail, sleet and 'isolated thunderstorms' could be on the way

Cork weather: Met Éireann warns hail, sleet and 'isolated thunderstorms' could be on the way

The sunny spells in Cork this morning look set to come to an abrupt end later today, with hail or sleet and isolated thunderstorms potentially on the way. Picture credit: Damian Coleman

Amy Nolan

The sunny spells in Cork this morning look set to come to an abrupt end later today, with hail or sleet and isolated thunderstorms potentially on the way. 

There will be occasional sunny spells between showers this morning, however, it will become increasingly cloudy through the afternoon, "with bands of more persistent showery rain extending from the west for a time in the evening," Met Éireann has stated. 

Highest temperatures today will be between 7 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

Bands of rain are expected to quickly clear to scattered showers early tonight, however, the national forecaster has warned of a "continued risk of hail or sleet and isolated thunderstorms".

Temperatures tonight could dip to 0 degrees "with the risk of some icy patches in sheltered areas". 

Fresh to strong west to southwest winds have also been forecast, "occasionally touching near gale near Atlantic coasts early in the night," Met Éireann said.

This unsettled weather is expected to continue tomorrow, however, Cork may escape the worst of the rain as Met Éireann has said the showers will be most frequent and heaviest in the west of the country. 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Sep 02, 2020 Varadkar: We believed lockdown would be six weeks or a few months at most
GatewayUCC helps to create 400 jobs by supporting start-ups GatewayUCC helps to create 400 jobs by supporting start-ups
Reports of suspected side effects but benefits of vaccine ‘greatly outweighing risks’, says Henry Reports of suspected side effects but benefits of vaccine ‘greatly outweighing risks’, says Henry
cork weather
Cork mother and son duo win Ireland’s Greatest Friendship photo competition

Cork mother and son duo win Ireland’s Greatest Friendship photo competition

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY