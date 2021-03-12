Cork weather: Met Éireann warns hail, sleet and 'isolated thunderstorms' could be on the way

The sunny spells in Cork this morning look set to come to an abrupt end later today, with hail or sleet and isolated thunderstorms potentially on the way.

There will be occasional sunny spells between showers this morning, however, it will become increasingly cloudy through the afternoon, "with bands of more persistent showery rain extending from the west for a time in the evening," Met Éireann has stated.

Sunny spells & scattered blustery showers this morning, some heavy with hail & isolated thunderstorms. Cloud will increase this afternoon, showers will merge to longer spells of rain extending from west to most areas this eve. Highs 5 to 9C, moderate to fresh & gusty SW winds. pic.twitter.com/yqtRBP8959 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 12, 2021

Highest temperatures today will be between 7 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

Bands of rain are expected to quickly clear to scattered showers early tonight, however, the national forecaster has warned of a "continued risk of hail or sleet and isolated thunderstorms".

Temperatures tonight could dip to 0 degrees "with the risk of some icy patches in sheltered areas".

Fresh to strong west to southwest winds have also been forecast, "occasionally touching near gale near Atlantic coasts early in the night," Met Éireann said.

This unsettled weather is expected to continue tomorrow, however, Cork may escape the worst of the rain as Met Éireann has said the showers will be most frequent and heaviest in the west of the country.