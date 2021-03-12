Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 08:08

Fine and suspended sentence for man who caused a disturbance at Cork city A&E

Sergeant Gearóid David outlined the background at Cork District Court to the incident which occurred on April 4, 2019 at Mercy University Hospital.

Liam Heylin

A Cobh man who was brought to hospital by ambulance caused a drunken disturbance as patients including children waited for treatment at the accident and emergency unit.

45-year-old John Laffan of 22 West Beach, Cobh, County Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

“He was admitted to hospital by ambulance. Gardaí were alerted to the fact that a man was causing a disturbance.

“He was pushing security staff and ambulance staff. He refused to desist.

“This was in the presence of patients who were waiting, including children and families.

“He has to be arrested,” Sgt. Davis said.

Laffan had 12 previous convictions for being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said, “He is extremely apologetic for his behaviour.” 

Mr Cuddigan said Laffan had attended at Cuan Mhuire residential centre for treatment for his problems.

Mr Cuddigan said Laffan acknowledged his behaviour was appalling and he was ashamed and embarrassed by what he had done.

Judge Kelleher imposed a €300 fine on the accused for being drunk and a danger. On the charge of engaging in threatening behaviour he was given a three-month sentence suspended on condition that he would keep the peace for two years.

“You will do that three months in prison if you cause trouble in hospital again,” Judge Kelleher said.

