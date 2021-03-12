Cork consultant urges patients not to delay eye-health related appointments

A Cork consultant is urging patients not to cancel or delay appointments related to their eye health.

The plea from Dr Niamh Collins, Consultant Ophthalmologist at the Mater Private Network Cork, coincides with World Glaucoma week and comes at a time when it is expected that glaucoma cases could rise by 33% in Ireland over the next decade.

Glaucoma is the name of a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve.

Damage to this nerve can cause sight loss or even blindness if left untreated.

However, the disease is treatable if caught early.

The vast majority of glaucoma cases have no symptoms in the early stages, but it may be picked up during regular eye checks.

People above the age of 60 are most susceptible to the condition, as well as those with a family history of glaucoma.

“Early detection and intervention are the key to preserving patients’ vision. If people are concerned about their vision, I strongly encourage them to schedule an eye test without delay.

“Unfortunately, any sight already lost due to glaucoma can’t be regained. However, with effective medical treatments readily available, we now have more treatment options than ever before,” said Dr Collins.

“I would encourage the Irish public to take charge of their eye health this World Glaucoma Week and schedule an eye test if they have any concerns about their vision or are over the age of 60,” she added.