Man refused to wear mask at Cork protest and tried to remove  epaulettes from garda’s uniform in separate incidents 

A POLISH man living in Cork for 12 years does not recognise the Irish jurisdiction and refused to wear a mask while present at a protest last Saturday afternoon.

After pleading guilty to a charge arising out of the events in Cork City, and in respect of another incident in January, Mikolaj Plichcinski, aged 39, with an address at an apartment at Clifton Terrace, Summerhill North, Cork, was jailed for five months.

Plichcinski appeared by video link from prison and repeated his assertion. “I do not consent to this jurisdiction.”

There was evidence today that during an incident outside an off-licence in January, Plichcinski said to the arresting garda:

“It is against my sovereign rights as a human being.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant then tried to remove the epaulettes from the garda’s uniform. Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said of the accused: “He is argumentative and obstructive but he was not threatening.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said that during the incident in January, the defendant was recording everything on his mobile phone.

Mr Burke said of the videoing: “It has gone that way with a lot of people. There are a lot of people going around recording guards and putting it up on social media.”

As for Saturday last, Mr Burke said Plichcinski simply got caught up in it. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide his name when requested by Garda David O’Donoghue under the Health Act as amended by the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act at Patrick’s St.

The judge fined him €200 or five days in prison in default of payment. The more serious charge was of failing to comply with a Garda direction to leave the scene of a disturbance outside O’Donovan’s off-licence on Summerhill North on January 7. He was jailed for five months for that.