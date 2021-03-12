Pictures: Cork dance school busy preparing special video for St Patrick's Day

Students of Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance in the city centre are harnessing the power of technology to come together virtually to create a special performance that will be published online ahead of St Patrick's Day.

A total of 42 of the students ranging in age from six to 19 are partaking in the special St Patrick's Day video which will shortly be released.

Maedhbh Hayes, Freya Allen and Lily Allen, students of Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance on Myrtleville Beach.

"They [the students] have learned a dance on Zoom and their parents and ourselves have recorded a couple of seconds of them dancing outdoors in over 34 venues and beauty spots in Cork," owner of the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, Sharon Manning told The Echo.

Keely Ryan a student of Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance at Blackrock Castle.

The short dance was choreographed by Ms Manning's daughter Karena Walsh and is set to veteran singer-songwriter John Spillane's new single 'We Come In The Wind'.

"We worked with him on a project in 2016 – he’s lovey and my daughter loves his music!

Emma Gibbons and Ella Sladewski students of Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance at Anglesea Street Fire Station.

"She heard his new song and I asked him. He said he’d be delighted," Ms Manning said.

Each of the different clips was recorded in various locations around Cork, within the student's own 5km.

Maedhbh Hayes, a student of Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance at Fota House.

The Shakey Bridge, Fota House & Gardens, UCC, Blarney Castle, Blackrock Castle and Cork City Hall are just a few of the Cork landmarks set to feature.

The final few clips were filmed yesterday and the school is now compiling the footage to create one cohesive video.

Keely Ryan a student of Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance at UCC.

"Cork City Hall St Patrick’s day group are going to post it on their Facebook and Twitter page, John Spillane, ourselves and some of the venues will post it also," Ms Manning said.

Emma Gibbons, Maedhbh Hayes & Ella Sladewski, students of Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance at the Shankey Bridge.

"When we were recording outdoors people passing by were really interested in what we were doing.

"Hopefully, it will give people a bit of a much-needed boost!"